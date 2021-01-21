Student smashes charity dementia run target

Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021

Jaydon has raised more than £200 for the Alzheimer’s Society. - Credit: Shane Dean

A student has smashed his charity target within days of his 50-mile run for dementia.

Jaydon Done, of Priory Community School Academy (PCSA), has raised £213 for the Alzheimer’s Society - more than double his £100 target.

He said: “As lockdown three struck and football stopped, I thought I would try and stay fit by running.

“To help keep me motivated, I thought I would sign up to this challenge and run 50 miles by the end of January and raise money for Alzheimer’s Society which I believe is a great charity.

“The past few months have been tough for everyone, but coronavirus has hit those affected by dementia the hardest and continues to disrupt lives.

“So that's why I'm lacing up my trainers and taking on Run for Dementia. Please donate to support me and ensure Alzheimer's Society can be there for the people who need them most.”

PCSA principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “We celebrate our tremendous students who are always so generous and giving.

“This is a wonderful thing for Jaydon to be doing for the Alzheimer’s Society.”

To support Jaydon, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runfordementiastravachallenge-jaydondone



