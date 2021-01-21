Student smashes charity dementia run target
- Credit: Shane Dean
A student has smashed his charity target within days of his 50-mile run for dementia.
Jaydon Done, of Priory Community School Academy (PCSA), has raised £213 for the Alzheimer’s Society - more than double his £100 target.
He said: “As lockdown three struck and football stopped, I thought I would try and stay fit by running.
“To help keep me motivated, I thought I would sign up to this challenge and run 50 miles by the end of January and raise money for Alzheimer’s Society which I believe is a great charity.
“The past few months have been tough for everyone, but coronavirus has hit those affected by dementia the hardest and continues to disrupt lives.
“So that's why I'm lacing up my trainers and taking on Run for Dementia. Please donate to support me and ensure Alzheimer's Society can be there for the people who need them most.”
PCSA principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “We celebrate our tremendous students who are always so generous and giving.
Most Read
- 1 Virus 'ripping through' Weston care homes
- 2 Council says it is aware of rat problem in Weston
- 3 Dog falls off side of Brean Down
- 4 Attempted robbery prompts police appeal
- 5 Teenager charged with dangerous driving following collision which injured three people
- 6 Woman's fundraising challenge after cancer diagnosis
- 7 Secondary school to expand to allow 900 more pupils
- 8 Mother launches fundraising challenge as she battles cancer
- 9 Council reveals cost for new primary school
- 10 Council tax set to rise in North Somerset
“This is a wonderful thing for Jaydon to be doing for the Alzheimer’s Society.”
To support Jaydon, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runfordementiastravachallenge-jaydondone