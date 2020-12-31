Students reach number two on the Amazon children’s Christmas book list

Published: 12:00 PM December 31, 2020

Shannon, left, who wrote and illustrated one of the stories, The Christmas Robin, alongside other student contributors. - Credit: Shane Dean

School students have reached number two on the Amazon Children’s Christmas book list with readers as far away as Asia and Australia.

Priory Community School Academy (PCSA) students produced a best-selling Christmas eBook with stories, poems and illustrations that reached the top two in the UK.

Christmas Stories Volume 5 reached the top four in the paid book list alongside other authors such as Matt Haig and Tom Fletcher, then hit second place in the free eBooks chart.

Stories in the book include A Collie’s Christmas by Rebecca Eastlake, The Joy By The Hearth by Lilly-May Dewhurst as well as illustrations by artists including Victor New and Liv Mason Hardy.

Phoebe Lewis, in year eight, who wrote a poem for the eBook said: “I enjoyed writing the poem because I love rhyming, especially about Christmas.”

Year nine pupil Freddie said: “It was really exciting. When the whole best seller thing happened it was very exciting.

“I would like to write plays and scripts.”

The book was published by The Priory Press, which has seven more books available on Amazon.

Director of careers James Wilmot said: "It is great to see people from all over the world enjoying our students' work.

“It has achieved bestseller status in the Amazon Children's Christmas Book Chart and peaked at number two.

“It is a great achievement for our students. It takes a lot of bravery and creativity to produce something like this.”

To read the book, log on to www.amazon.co.uk and search for Christmas Stories Volume 5: Short Stories, Poetry & Art by the Students of Priory Community School.

PCSA principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “The students have produced a quality book which is being read right across the world.

“We are very proud of them and their achievements.”

Neville Coles, chief executive of The Priory Learning Trust, which the school is a member of, said: “Once again our students have excelled themselves with a successful published book.

“We have seen some exceptional talent during its production.”