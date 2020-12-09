Priory teacher raises more than £1,500 for Movember

Published: 4:00 PM December 9, 2020

Priory teacher Jake Caulfield has shaved off his moustache. - Credit: Shane Dean

A school teacher raised more than £1,500 for Movemeber.

Jake Caulfield, head of year nine at Priory Community School Academy (PCSA), did a mo for a bro challenge, involving a physical challenge of completing 60km a week by running, walking or cycling.

This week he shaved off his moustache and was delighted at the amount raised.

His charity aims began after two people he knew tried to take their own lives – and he is eager for other men to come forward to share their problems to others.

Jake, a former PCSA student, is current head coach at North Petherton RFU and has played rugby for England and Ireland, as well as Bath and Ulster.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who supported me.

"This is a wonderful cause to donate to and one that is very special to me.”