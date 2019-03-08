Prison governor to take on Mendip Challenge for Weston Hospicecare

A prison governor from North Somerset has signed up Weston Hospicecare’s 30-mile walk as part of a year-long personal challenge.

Suzy, aged 53, is an experienced trailer and ultra-marathon runner and she has decided to tackle the longest route of the Mendip Challenge.

Suzy is hoping to cover 1,000 trail miles this year and the sponsored walk will help her to reach the target while supporting a charity close to her heart.

She said: “This is a great charity to support.

“I love events that have a choice of distance and a mix of walkers and runners as being non-competitive makes it a great atmosphere where everyone helps each other along.

“I have pledged to do 1,000 trail miles this year and this will add to my total nicely.

“The route is really varied and challenging.

“I will be doing this alone although I know two other people taking part.

“I like to keep my own pace and use the opportunity to chat people I have never met before.

“I only discovered this event last year, it was great fun. Really hot but the support was excellent.

“Every community needs this service.

“The people who work in this field are absolute angels and we should never underestimate what value they are to their community.

“Who knows when any of us or our loved ones will need to use them?”

The Mendip Challenge, which will take place on June 2 this year, is Weston Hospicecare’s flagship fundraising event and last year raised more than £66,000.

Participants are challenged to complete their choice of a 10, 20 or 30-mile route following the West Mendip Way across the Mendip Hills to raise money for the hospice.

It costs £15 for adults and £10 for children to enter the challenge and this price includes a free training programme, transport from registration to appropriate starting point, a finisher’s medal and entry to the after party which will take place at Weston Cricket Club.

Live music, food and a licensed bar will all be on offer at the cricket club in Devonshire Road.

To sign up and for more information on the Mendip Challenge, visit westonhospicecare.org.uk/mendip