News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Proper Job opens food shop on High Street

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021   
Proper Foods has opened next to Proper Job in Worle High Street.

Proper Foods has opened next to Proper Job in Worle High Street. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

A popular store has opened its first food shop in Worle.

Proper Job opened Proper Foods next to its High Street base on March 19.

Proper Foods Worle will be open from 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

A Proper Job spokesman said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement of our customers on the opening of our brand new Proper Foods store.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you soon."

Proper Job has become popular for its great value range of paint, DIY tools, housewares, auto goods, decorating, toys, art supplies, kitchen and bathroom items.

In 1997, it opened its first retail Proper Job store in Weston and since then Proper Job has opened stores in Minehead, Glastonbury, Street, Clevedon, Burnham, Bridgwater and many other places across Somerset.

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend
  2. 2 Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease
  3. 3 Weston Carnival cancelled for second consecutive year
  1. 4 'Showcase' year awaits Grand Pier
  2. 5 Nursery purchased and saved from closure
  3. 6 Refurbished Weston tennis courts open
  4. 7 Covid One Year On: Nurse predicts long-term impact on children due to missed milestones
  5. 8 Missing man’s family informed as body found
  6. 9 Wedding venue to reopen soon
  7. 10 Student receives giant Easter egg from charity

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for Weston Rugby Club

Location of Weston's new £3.2million health centre 'won't please everyone'

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Amazing fundraiser to send sick boy on dream Florida holiday.

Raising

Fundraiser to send 'beautiful boy' to Florida's Animal Kingdom

Carrington Walker

person
Slimeridge Farm

Vintage bus collector to expand storage site in Uphill

Stephen Sumner

person
St Modwen Olive-design three-storey home in Locking Parklands, Weston with half-timber front and floor-to-ceiling windows

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Five-bedroom smart house on Locking Parklands

Report By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus