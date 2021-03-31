Proper Job opens food shop on High Street

Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021

Proper Foods has opened next to Proper Job in Worle High Street. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

A popular store has opened its first food shop in Worle.

Proper Job opened Proper Foods next to its High Street base on March 19.

Proper Foods Worle will be open from 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

A Proper Job spokesman said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement of our customers on the opening of our brand new Proper Foods store.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you soon."

Proper Job has become popular for its great value range of paint, DIY tools, housewares, auto goods, decorating, toys, art supplies, kitchen and bathroom items.

In 1997, it opened its first retail Proper Job store in Weston and since then Proper Job has opened stores in Minehead, Glastonbury, Street, Clevedon, Burnham, Bridgwater and many other places across Somerset.