Proper Job set to open store in Somerset town

PUBLISHED: 21:00 30 January 2019

Proper Job is due to open in Highbridge today (Thursday). Picture: All Signs And Design

DIY store Proper Job is due to open tomorrow (Thursday) in Highbridge, replacing the Co-op supermarket which closed in October last year.

The shop is set to open its doors at 9am tomorrow and it will be the 16th store the company owns in North Somerset and Somerset.

Highbridge store owner, Peter Tilley, said: “It’s been going very well and we have been working in store for the past three weeks to get it ready for its opening.

“We intend to have the opening hours at 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

“After a trial period, we will review the times and may look to keep the store open from 8am-8pm, Monday to Saturday.”

Since the Co-op left in October, Peter has been in negotiations to turn it into Proper Job’s new store.

He continued: “I also want to reassure people that we are not closing our shop in Burnham since opening our store in Highbridge.”

