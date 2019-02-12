Boutique hotel and glamping site proposed for Winscombe

The former Mooseheart Lodge may be converted into a hotel and glamping site.

Teyaz Properties Ltd wants to turn the Winscombe property into a 22-bed boutique hotel, wedding and events venue with a restaurant, bar, gym and spa.

The developer also wants to convert the former site offices into three holiday lets and provide a glamping area with 10 ‘Hobbit’-style houses.

To fund the development, Teyaz Properties is looking to sell parts of the site for housing and the proposal includes outline permission for 24 homes.

The design and access statement states: “The use as a hotel is seen as being a benefit both to the business and to the local community, providing employment and bringing visitors into the area and finds a viable use for this long vacant, historic building.

“However, the cost of conversion of the buildings to the standards expected of modern hotel accommodation will be in excess of £5million.

“It will not be possible to raise this amount of capital in advance of establishing the hotel as a viable business.

“To address this, it is proposed to phase the development and to identify parts of the site which can be allocated to housing, these being sold to provide capital for the work.”

The property, in Woodborough Road, was a family home, but later became the UK headquarters of Moose International.

It was bought by Weston Hospicecare, but the charity sold it last year after consultation revealed people would rather access care at home.

The developer wants to restore the rooms in the house to their former size and build an extension to provide additional rooms.

Teyaz Properties Ltd says the development provides an opportunity to make the site more accessible to the public.

Winscombe and Sandford Parish Council has raised a number of concerns about the application and has recommended it is refused due to the site’s location in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, highway safety issues in Knapps Drive and the authority has also said ‘there is no guarantee the sale of the land for new homes will be invested in the redevelopment of Kildare House’.