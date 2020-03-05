Advanced search

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:17 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 05 March 2020

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Archant

Coronavirus has not yet spread to North Somerset, but people are being encouraged to take sensible precautions to protect themselves against the disease.

Embed:

There are currently 90 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK - with cases reported in Bristol, Devon and Wales.

There have been 96,621 cases worldwide, with 3,308 deaths so far, with the majority reported in China.

The symptoms of the coronavirus - known as COVID-1 - include fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.

The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild, however people with compromised immune systems or chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease are known to be more at risk from the virus.

Embed:

People are advised to take precautions to stop germs like coronavirus spreading, including carrying tissues to catch your cough or sneeze, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and avoiding contact with people who are unwell.

For more information and updates on the outbreak, log on to www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public or the Public Health England website.

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Opening date announced for Popworld & Zinc nightclub

Popworld & Zinc will open on April 3. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Gallery: Weston’s Club Tabu features in TV and film out this week

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Opening date announced for Popworld & Zinc nightclub

Popworld & Zinc will open on April 3. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Gallery: Weston’s Club Tabu features in TV and film out this week

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bristol Airport reassure customers amid Flybe collapse

Flybe

Car of hospice community nurse vandalised by criminals

The incident occured at Weston Hospicecare's Jackson-Barstow House. Picture: Google

Body Shop decides not to renew Sovereign Shopping Centre lease

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24