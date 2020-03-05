Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus has not yet spread to North Somerset, but people are being encouraged to take sensible precautions to protect themselves against the disease.

There are currently 90 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK - with cases reported in Bristol, Devon and Wales.

There have been 96,621 cases worldwide, with 3,308 deaths so far, with the majority reported in China.

The symptoms of the coronavirus - known as COVID-1 - include fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.

The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild, however people with compromised immune systems or chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease are known to be more at risk from the virus.

People are advised to take precautions to stop germs like coronavirus spreading, including carrying tissues to catch your cough or sneeze, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and avoiding contact with people who are unwell.

For more information and updates on the outbreak, log on to www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public or the Public Health England website.