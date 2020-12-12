Have your say on the future of services at Locking Village Surgery

Published: 11:00 AM December 12, 2020

The number of people over 75 who have visited GP surgeries during the pandemic has fallen dramatically. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People and patients at Locking Village GP surgery are being invited to have their say on the future of the practice.

GPs at 168 Medical Group, which runs the surgery, want to engage with patients on proposals to re-locate the practice to the new healthcare centre being built at Parklands Village.

MORE: Plans to build GP surgery get green light.

Dr Haggerty, a GP at 168 Medical Group, said: “This well-designed building will secure the future of GP services for the residents of Locking Village, as well as providing space for the practice to grow and offer a wider range of health care services.

“Many patients at Locking Village currently have to travel to our main site in Locking Road for consultations and treatments, but those services would be provided closer to their homes at the Parklands facility.

"The team at Parklands Surgery would also provide a full, all-day service, whereas Locking Village Surgery is currently only open between 8.30am and noon.”

The consultation on the proposal to relocate services from Locking Village Surgery to the new practice at Parklands Village will run until January 31.

Responses to the consultation will be collated over the next three months and then presented to Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group for consideration.

For more information on the consultation and to share your views, click here.