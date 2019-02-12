Advanced search

Public consultation on changes to Weston’s A&E department begins

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 February 2019

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Consultation on proposed changes to Weston General Hospital and its A&E opening hours begins today (Wednesday).

The Mercury reported last week the governing body of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) voted for a 14-week Healthy Weston consultation to take place.

People will be able to share their views on a range of proposals for service improvements in the area.

The CCG recommended A&E should not reopen at nights in the long term, with a medically-led service between 8am-10pm seven days a week its preferred option.

MORE: Councillors believe no 24/7 A&E would be ‘concerning’.

The first public meeting on February 26 will run from 6.30-8.30pm at the Winter Gardens.

The consultation will run until May 24, with a pause in public meetings during April ahead of local elections.

To view consultation documents and respond, click here.

