Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

PUBLISHED: 16:04 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 02 November 2020

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Bristol Airport

Plans have been brought forward that would see Bristol Airport become more public transport friendly.

Bristol Airport expects its public transport interchange to be completed by 2022.

The multi-million pound proposal submitted to North Somerset Council features a taxi rank and more space for other public transport.

In its latest annual monitoring report, the airport stated that passengers using public transport rose to 13.8 per cent.

Cheif executive, Dave Lees believes the new Public Transport Interchange will bring the airport closer to its carbon-neutral aim.

Mr Lees said: “Sustainability and greener growth is at the heart of Bristol Airport’s plans and this development supports our ambitions to become carbon neutral for direct emissions by 2025 and a net-zero

airport by 2050.”

A covered walkway will be built to link the interchange to the terminal as well as toilet facilities.

“The proposed Public Transport Interchange will enhance the accessibility of the airport for passengers and staff using public transport.

Last year, 80,702 passengers reached the airport via the Weston Flyer bus service.

The build is expected to be completed in 2022.

