Funeral to be held for musician who played across Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:10 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 14 November 2019

Gordon sadly passed away earlier this month

Archant

The family of a much-loved musician is inviting members of the public to join them at his funeral next week.

Gordon Rodger's funeral, will be held at the Worle crematorium, on November 21, at 2.30pm.

He was the leader of The Squads Showband and was described as an enigmatic young man with a fantastic voice and the ability to talk to the crowds.

The band enjoyed several years residency at Holimarine Holiday Village, in Burnham, as well as private events and weddings all over the country.

They would also host events at the Starlight Room, Weston's Winter Gardens, Hutton Village Hall and the Anchor Head Hotel every Christmas.

In recent years he was a vocalist for Atlantis at Sand Bay Holiday Village.

His daughter, Sarah Pavey said: "He spent his whole life performing music and singing and thousands of people have danced to or listened or sung along with Gordon at events.

"He was a well-respected and much-loved musician in the South West.

"He supported and played with many of the top musical acts of the 1960s, including Dusty Springfield, Sandy Shaw, Marmalade, Dizzy Gillespie, Herman's Hermits.

"Sadly Gordon lost his battle with life on November 5.

"If you remember Gordon, and you would like to come along to pay your respects, then you will be more than welcome to join us celebrate his life."

The family ask people to make a donation to Weston Hospicecare in his memory, rather than offer flowers.

