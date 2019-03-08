Hilarious show to be put on at Weston theatre

Dress rehearsal of the Wayfarers production of Pull The Other One at the Theatre In The Hut. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A cleverly-crafted farce will see chaos ensue at a small Weston theatre next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wayfarers Drama Group will perform Pull The Other One at the Theatre In The Hut and it opens on Wednesday.

The play follows a fearsome mother-in-law and the rich array of characters in her orbit.

A misunderstanding is afoot with many laugh out loud moments.

The accomplished local group has been supported by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association and has performed to sell out audiences at the theatre.

The group has been nominated for an award for its production of The Importance of Being Earnest last season and it is now ready to hit the stage with another great performance.

Pull The Other One will be at the Theatre In The Hut, in Milton’s Colonel Stephens Way, until March 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available at ww.wayfarersdrama.org.uk or on 07866 444478.