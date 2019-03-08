Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hilarious show to be put on at Weston theatre

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 March 2019

Dress rehearsal of the Wayfarers production of Pull The Other One at the Theatre In The Hut. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dress rehearsal of the Wayfarers production of Pull The Other One at the Theatre In The Hut. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A cleverly-crafted farce will see chaos ensue at a small Weston theatre next week.

The Wayfarers Drama Group will perform Pull The Other One at the Theatre In The Hut and it opens on Wednesday.

The play follows a fearsome mother-in-law and the rich array of characters in her orbit.

A misunderstanding is afoot with many laugh out loud moments.

The accomplished local group has been supported by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association and has performed to sell out audiences at the theatre.

The group has been nominated for an award for its production of The Importance of Being Earnest last season and it is now ready to hit the stage with another great performance.

Pull The Other One will be at the Theatre In The Hut, in Milton’s Colonel Stephens Way, until March 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available at ww.wayfarersdrama.org.uk or on 07866 444478.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worlebury members making light work of strong winds to post impressive set of scores

David Grant celebrates his hole-in-one at Worlebury Golf Club

Weston man jailed for injuring two cyclists

Zyla was sentenced to eight months in prison for the offence. Picture: Mark Atherton

Schools celebrate Red Nose Day

Pupils from Ashbrooke House School dressed up for Red Nose Day.

Weston will ‘bounce back if relegated’

Weston's 5-0 home defeat to Wealdstone was a blow to their survival chances. Picture: Mark Atherton

How did YOUR MP vote in crucial Brexit decisions?

Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire (Inserts of the three MPs. Pictures: Eleanor Young)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists