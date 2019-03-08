Schools raise hundreds of pounds for Red Nose Day

Children wore red clothes and held talent shows and cake sales in aid of Comic Relief.

Staff and pupils dressed in red and took part in a variety of fundraising activities to celebrate Red Nose Day on Friday.

Mendip Green Primary School held a Where’s Wally competition based on the popular books, while children from Yatton Infants and Juniors dressed in their pyjamas and organised a cake sale.

Pupils from Milton Park Primary School also tucked into cakes and pupils paid 20p to take part in a penalty shoot-out.

St Martin’s Primary School held a talent show for Red Nose Day and every class nominated a pupil or group to perform on stage.

Schools across North Somerset raised hundreds of pounds for Comic Relief which helps poor and disadvantaged people in the UK and the world’s poorest communities.

Nationally, more than £60million was raised this year.

