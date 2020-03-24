There With You: Children send moving cards to hospice patients during pandemic

Pupils from Uphill Primary School sent cards to patients at Weston Hospicecare. Archant

Patients and staff from Weston Hospicecare were moved to tears after caring pupils sent in cards with messages of love and hope to make them feel less lonely while they are isolated due to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from Uphill Primary School sent in cards stating ‘we are thinking of you’ and ‘we hope your days are filled with all the love and smiles you deserve’.

The cards were given to five patients in the hospice’s inpatient unit.

Mark Flower from the hospice said: “It’s really thoughtful of the children to think of our patients, because their families are going through their own traumas.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone but it’s very tough for nurses and patients’ families because obviously there are visiting protocols in place and the rest of the hospice is empty.”

Weston Hospicecare has suspended its day services, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the children were concerned the patients being cared for in the unit would be lonely.

Kind supporters and businesses also donated 30 tablets to the hospice, which have been given out to staff, counsellors and patients.

The hospice’s community nurses are providing care and support to the majority of patients through video-calls and phone calls, and home visits are also being carried out when needed.

Last week, the charity announced it is postponing two of its major fundraising events – Strictly Fun Dancing and the Mendip Challenge – and it also closed its charity shops on Saturday.

More: Hospice’s Mendip Challenge postponed due to coronavirus.

The hospice has listed its new protocols on its website, which states: “Patient visitors to the unit will only be admitted via the ambulance bay doors, even during office hours.

“Extra screening and hygiene controls have been put in place, and further restrictions around visiting hours and numbers are being considered.

“We have decided to suspend day services which usually take place at Jackson-Barstow House.

“To the greatest degree possible, day hospice patients will be supported at home by the team and contacted regularly.

“Day service staff will be available for deployment to other clinical service areas as the need arises.”