National fitness chain to open 24-hour gym in Weston?

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google Archant

A national fitness chain has revealed plans to open a gym in a Weston-super-Mare retail park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PureGym has submitted plans relating to a unit in the Gallagher Retail Park in Marchfields Way, which also houses PC World, Currys and KFC.

If approved, the gym will share the property with its current occupant, stationary retailer Office Outlet.

The application, which was submitted to North Somerset Council back in October, says the gym will open 24 hours a day.

The council validated the application last month which means it is now officially under consideration.

PureGym operates 230 gyms across the UK.