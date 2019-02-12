Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

National fitness chain to open 24-hour gym in Weston?

PUBLISHED: 11:55 14 February 2019

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google

Archant

A national fitness chain has revealed plans to open a gym in a Weston-super-Mare retail park.

PureGym has submitted plans relating to a unit in the Gallagher Retail Park in Marchfields Way, which also houses PC World, Currys and KFC.

If approved, the gym will share the property with its current occupant, stationary retailer Office Outlet.

The application, which was submitted to North Somerset Council back in October, says the gym will open 24 hours a day.

The council validated the application last month which means it is now officially under consideration.

PureGym operates 230 gyms across the UK.

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

National fitness chain to open 24-hour gym in Weston?

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google

Boutique hotel and glamping site proposed for Winscombe

Mooseheart Winscombe.

Fog warning issued for Weston

Drivers are being warned to take care due to fog.

Father says ‘no need’ for 60mph limit on A-road where daughter died as council promises upgrades

Locking people and supporters walking along the A371 in honour of young road accident victim April Reeves.

Valentine’s tea raises funds for bone cancer charity

Lyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists