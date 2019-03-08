Advanced search

Purple Ball in Johdi’s memory raises £9k for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 March 2019

The Purple Ball was held at the Grand Pier. Picture: Tanya Russell

Tanya Russell

A ‘truly amazing’ evening in memory of teenage girl who died suddenly in 2017 has helped raise more than £9,000 for charity.

The Purple Ball raised money and awareness for SUDEP Action, the charity researching Sudden Death of Epilepsy which caused the death of 17-year-old Johdi Russell, from Cheddar.

The event saw hundreds of people gather on the Grand Pier for the event which featured live music from The Voice season one star Vince Freeman, a performance from the Wookey Hole Circus Club and an auction with prizes including a signed Ed Sheeran vinyl.

Johdi’s mum, Tanya, was very pleased with how the fundraiser had gone.

She said: “The night was truly amazing, exactly as I had planned.”

People danced the evening away until 1am and enjoyed a three-course meal.

Next year’s purple ball will be held on March 21 on the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, and Tanya hopes to arrange another awareness walk for the autumn.

