Advanced search

Adventure park to plant over 2,000 trees in aid of climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 February 2020

Puxton marketing manager, Grave Harvey and operations manager, Phil Payne

Puxton marketing manager, Grave Harvey and operations manager, Phil Payne

Puxton Park

A Hewish adventure park will begin its fight to help North Somerset Council with the climate emergency it called last year.

Puxton Park has vowed to plant 2,500 trees and shrubs as part of the effort.

Managing director Alistair Mead said: "It's important to help where we can. In addition to the thousands of trees on-site, we will be planting another 2,500 trees and shrubs this winter to help the UK against the climate emergency."

The UK Government set the nation a target to become 'carbon neutral' by the year 2050.

The term 'carbon neutral' is used for something that removes as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it puts into it.

Puxton Park also has plans to install a solar park on its land, which could power more than 3,000 homes annually.

Around 50 per cent of the park is run on solar power energy, generated through panels that line the adventure park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a child in Weston-super-Mare.

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Multi-million-pound GP surgery moves step closer

Readers discuss council’s Super Weston initiative

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture.

Most Read

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a child in Weston-super-Mare.

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Multi-million-pound GP surgery moves step closer

Readers discuss council’s Super Weston initiative

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Adventure park to plant over 2,000 trees in aid of climate emergency

Puxton marketing manager, Grave Harvey and operations manager, Phil Payne

Have your say on future of North Somerset

People are being given the chance to have their say on plans for infrastructure, housing, transport and businesses as part of the Local Plan consultation. Pictures by Barbara Evripidou and Mark Atherton.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston’s Somerset Premier Cup tie with Taunton Town has been called off

Weston’s postponement with Taunton Town is The Seagulls fifth game to be called off this season.

Priory Pumas net kit sponsorship deal from St Modwen Homes

Priory Pumas under-15s in new kit sponsored by St Modwen Homes
Drive 24