Adventure park to plant over 2,000 trees in aid of climate emergency

Puxton marketing manager, Grave Harvey and operations manager, Phil Payne Puxton Park

A Hewish adventure park will begin its fight to help North Somerset Council with the climate emergency it called last year.

Puxton Park has vowed to plant 2,500 trees and shrubs as part of the effort.

Managing director Alistair Mead said: "It's important to help where we can. In addition to the thousands of trees on-site, we will be planting another 2,500 trees and shrubs this winter to help the UK against the climate emergency."

The UK Government set the nation a target to become 'carbon neutral' by the year 2050.

The term 'carbon neutral' is used for something that removes as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it puts into it.

Puxton Park also has plans to install a solar park on its land, which could power more than 3,000 homes annually.

Around 50 per cent of the park is run on solar power energy, generated through panels that line the adventure park.