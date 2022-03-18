Puxton Park donates 10,000 medical kits to Ukrainian families

Puxton Park has donated a three month supply of medicine and pharmaceutical kits for 10,000 families in Ukraine. - Credit: Archant

Puxton Park has donated a three-month supply of medicine and pharmaceutical kits for 10,000 families in Ukraine.

The animal farm in Hewish has announced its contribution to help the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine by providing food, clean water and pharmaceutical supplies to vulnerable children and their families.

Managing director, Alistair Mead, said: "While we are a family business located in North Somerset, our adventure park attracts visitors from all over the globe and many of our employees, friends and families have ties to Ukraine.

"We wanted to show our support through practical action that would help those most in need, which is why we chose to donate through the Ukrainian Emergency Appeal.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this appalling tragedy and we extend our heartfelt hopes for a swift end to the conflict.

"Together, we can make a real difference to those in need. We have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and do everything we can to protect and support the innocent civilians whose lives are being torn apart by these acts of terror."