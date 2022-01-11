Puxton Park employee nominated for national award
- Credit: Puxton Park
An employee at Puxton Park farm in Hewish has been nominated for a national award.
Miniature engine driver, Roy Moss, was nominated for the National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN) award in the day maker category.
The award celebrates the best farm and country attractions across the UK.
Roy was nominated for his extraordinary effort in going above and beyond to help a visitor really enjoy their day out.
He said: "This is a truly unexpected surprise - I feel so honoured and privileged to have been nominated for such a fantastic award.
"The whole team here at the park are 'day makers', we will continue to strive at providing unforgettable experiences for all of our visitors."
Puxton Park's managing director, Alistair Mead, said: "Over the past five years, Roy has brought nothing but joy to our visitors.
"He is truly one of the parks greatest assets and a perfect role model.
"There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t hear customers rejoicing over the wonderful train driver who made their day."