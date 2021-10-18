News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Puxton Park pumpkin patch now open

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM October 18, 2021   
Puxton Park pumpkin picking open

Puxton Park's pumpkin patch is now open to visitors, free of charge. - Credit: Puxton Park

Puxton Park has confirmed it will open its pumpkin patch to visitors every day in the week leading up to Halloween, free of charge.

The adventure park, in Hewish, annually draws in tens of thousands of people looking to carve the perfect pumpkin.

A spokesman for Puxton told the Mercury that extra pumpkins have been planted this year to ensure all visitors get a chance to come away with one after a busy season last year.

Puxton Park pumpkin picking how to book

Extra pumpkins have been planted after a busy 2020. - Credit: Puxton Park

They said: "We have over 40,000 pumpkins as we ran out early in the season last year so we have planted extra to make sure everyone had a chance to pick their perfect pumpkin.

"We had 35,000 visitors last year, with 5,000 dogs.

"Pumpkins are priced between £2 for a handful size and £12 for a huge one that you will need a wheelbarrow to carry."

No pre-booking is required at Puxton Park's pumpkin patch.

No pre-booking is required at Puxton Park's pumpkin patch. - Credit: Puxton Park

The patch is open every weekend in October and then every day from October 23-31 from 10am-4pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five sites get Green Flag status
  2. 2 Weston will get a bowling alley next year
  3. 3 Meet the owners of Weston's only seafood restaurant
  1. 4 Man jailed for knife possession offence
  2. 5 Impressive house in a popular area of Weston
  3. 6 Executive four-bedroom nearly-new house near town centre
  4. 7 New principal appointed at academy
  5. 8 Yeo Valley extends open days for award-winning garden
  6. 9 Man sentenced after racially abusing a woman following a collision
  7. 10 Councillor calls for misogyny to be classed as hate crime

The site, in Cowslip Lane, is located at the far end of the car park opposite reception and is free to enter with no pre-booking required.

Halloween
Puxton Park
Banwell News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brent Knoll Community Shop to relocate

Coronavirus

Village's community shop to relocate

Carrington Walker

person
Bypass route chosen

Banwell bypass route chosen

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Bev Tucker, street scene manager and Steve Townsend, BID & town centre manager.

Weston BID column: Walker & Ling owner Sam Walker

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Arthur celebrated his 104th birthday. 

Miracle plane crash survivor celebrates 104th birthday

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon