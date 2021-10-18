Puxton Park pumpkin patch now open
- Credit: Puxton Park
Puxton Park has confirmed it will open its pumpkin patch to visitors every day in the week leading up to Halloween, free of charge.
The adventure park, in Hewish, annually draws in tens of thousands of people looking to carve the perfect pumpkin.
A spokesman for Puxton told the Mercury that extra pumpkins have been planted this year to ensure all visitors get a chance to come away with one after a busy season last year.
They said: "We have over 40,000 pumpkins as we ran out early in the season last year so we have planted extra to make sure everyone had a chance to pick their perfect pumpkin.
"We had 35,000 visitors last year, with 5,000 dogs.
"Pumpkins are priced between £2 for a handful size and £12 for a huge one that you will need a wheelbarrow to carry."
The patch is open every weekend in October and then every day from October 23-31 from 10am-4pm.
The site, in Cowslip Lane, is located at the far end of the car park opposite reception and is free to enter with no pre-booking required.