Advanced search

Puxton Park announces reopening with free tickets for North Somerset NHS workers.

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 June 2020

Social distancing measures will be put in place for the reopening.

Social distancing measures will be put in place for the reopening.

Puxton Park

The adventure park will make changes to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Puxton Park plans to reopen in early July.Puxton Park plans to reopen in early July.

Puxton Park has outlined plans for its reopening following an ease in lockdown restrictions.

The Hewish adventure park closed its doors to the public in March.

Puxton Park before lockdown.Puxton Park before lockdown.

Managing director of Puxton Park, Alistair Mead said: “The most difficult part of lockdown has been the silence throughout the park. Over the years we have grown so accustomed to the sound of laughing

children and chatty parents that we took it for granted.

“These past four months have been tough for everyone, however, we are confident that we now have all of the infrastructures in place to a provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who comes.”

Eddie The Eagle Edwards with Oscar 13 and RUby 10 Wetherall )joint owner Katherine Kawkes children) Puxton Park opens its new high ropes attraction with help from Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards. SF 24,3,18Eddie The Eagle Edwards with Oscar 13 and RUby 10 Wetherall )joint owner Katherine Kawkes children) Puxton Park opens its new high ropes attraction with help from Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards. SF 24,3,18

Puxton Park will aim to open its doors around the beginning of July.

Changes will be implemented to adhere with social distancing such as admission tickets needing to be pre-purchased online with a time allocated arrival slot, to avoid crowds.

Other measures taken include the installation of hand sanitising stations situated throughout the park - visitors will be required to sanitise when entering and exiting the various zones. Social distancing measures will also be in place through a one-way system implemented on the park’s pathways.

Puxton Park has also asked for anyone displaying symptoms not to visit the park and self-isolate at home and follow NHS advice. It has also assured that all staff will have received full training in the new procedures, both customer-facing and behind the scenes.

Finally, as a thank you to for their continued hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the park will be donating 100 admission tickets to NHS staff across North Somerset and Bristol.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Pupils welcomed back into their classrooms

Only 15 children are allowed per classroom to allow for social distancing

Puxton Park announces reopening with free tickets for North Somerset NHS workers.

Social distancing measures will be put in place for the reopening.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen next week following ease in lockdown restrictions

Pubs, restaurants and cinemas can open from July 4. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton