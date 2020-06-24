Puxton Park announces reopening with free tickets for North Somerset NHS workers.

The adventure park will make changes to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Puxton Park has outlined plans for its reopening following an ease in lockdown restrictions.

The Hewish adventure park closed its doors to the public in March.

Managing director of Puxton Park, Alistair Mead said: “The most difficult part of lockdown has been the silence throughout the park. Over the years we have grown so accustomed to the sound of laughing

children and chatty parents that we took it for granted.

“These past four months have been tough for everyone, however, we are confident that we now have all of the infrastructures in place to a provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who comes.”

Puxton Park will aim to open its doors around the beginning of July.

Changes will be implemented to adhere with social distancing such as admission tickets needing to be pre-purchased online with a time allocated arrival slot, to avoid crowds.

Other measures taken include the installation of hand sanitising stations situated throughout the park - visitors will be required to sanitise when entering and exiting the various zones. Social distancing measures will also be in place through a one-way system implemented on the park’s pathways.

Puxton Park has also asked for anyone displaying symptoms not to visit the park and self-isolate at home and follow NHS advice. It has also assured that all staff will have received full training in the new procedures, both customer-facing and behind the scenes.

Finally, as a thank you to for their continued hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the park will be donating 100 admission tickets to NHS staff across North Somerset and Bristol.