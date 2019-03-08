Advanced search

Business donates toys to primary school after theft

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2019

Puxton Park has donated dozens of toys to Locking Primary School.Picture: Puxton Park

Puxton Park has donated dozens of toys to Locking Primary School.Picture: Puxton Park

Archant

Schoolchildren have toys to enjoy again after a generous business stepped in when play equipment was stolen.

Toys worth more than £1,000 were pinched from Locking Primary School over the May Day bank holiday weekend, leaving youngsters without kit for playtime.

But Puxton Park stepped in to help, donating dozens of toys to the school.

The tourist attraction's managing director, Alistair Mead, said: "We were devastated to hear that the children's toys and equipment had been stolen.

"Especially knowing the children had raised the funds to buy the toys themselves, we are delighted to be in a position to support.

"Puxton Park was built on the foundation of education and play therefore we understand the important role that these toys play in the children's development.

"Donating these toys was the least we could do and we will continue to support until all of their equipment has been replaced."

