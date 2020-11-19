Puxton Park to open trampoline park, gym and segway course

Published: 12:45 PM November 19, 2020

Plans for a trampoline park, gym and segway course at Puxton Park have been approved. - Credit: Puxton Park

A trampoline park, dance studio, natural conditioning gym and Segway course are set to be the newest additions at a popular attraction near Weston-super-Mare.

North Somerset Council planning chiefs defied advice and approved the plans so Puxton Park can continue to diversify.

The 40-acre attraction already boasts an adventure area, indoor soft play, tractor rides and a farm shop, and it has teamed up with Weston College to offer animal management training.

Officers had argued the latest proposals did not relate to the rural farm setting, would increase car use and would be at risk of flooding.

In a written address to November 18’s planning committee meeting, Puxton Ltd managing director Alistair Mead said: “No local residents have objected. Puxton Parish Council have no objections and stated they ‘welcomed the increased local employment opportunities’.

He added: “The planning officer stated that we are not a sustainable site. This is completely unfounded as we have a regular bus service going past our front gate every hour, used by many of our staff, customers, and students. "

The development will see eight shipping containers replaced with four barns. One would be for storage, with the other three hosting leisure uses including a dance studio, gym, seasonal events such as nativity plays and Halloween events, a Segway training area and trampolining.

Mr Mead said the dance studio would be a joint venture with an 18-year-old entrepreneur, Bella Trix, who has struggled to find any premises that are big enough.

Puxton Park already hosts nativity plays, Phobia nights, Halloween nights, dance classes, exercise lessons in uninsulated agricultural barns that he said are not fit for purpose.

Proposing approval, Cllr Ann Harley said Puxton Park is a great attraction which is 'used by many people'.

Cllr Robert Payne said Puxton Park was a popular attraction but that was no reason to overlook the council’s clear planning policies.

Cllr Karin Haverson was concerned about increased car use but said there are various possible routes that could be upgraded to make it accessible by bike, and Mr Mead was willing to contribute £5,000 to the £50,000 cost.

The committee voted to approve the application.