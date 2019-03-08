Advanced search

'Shocked' youth club wins cash donation

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 June 2019

Amber Dymond, Julie Newham and Jo Turner at the cheque presentation for Yatton Youth Club. Picture: QCF

Amber Dymond, Julie Newham and Jo Turner at the cheque presentation for Yatton Youth Club. Picture: QCF

QCF

A youth club was shocked and delighted to be rewarded with crucial funding to help it support village children.

Yatton Youth Club, which puts on events and regular activities for youngsters, has received £250 from the Quartet Community Foundation (QCF).

QCF ran a survey on health and social issues, offering respondents the chance to nominate a good cause to receive money, and Yatton's club was the lucky recipient.

Yatton Youth Club's Amber Dymond said: "It was a shock to hear we'd won the prize, we weren't expecting it at all.

"Thanks so much to Quartet Community Foundation, it really will make a difference."

Julie Newman said: "As QCF's philanthropy officer for North Somerset I was delighted when I heard Yatton Youth Club's name was the first out of the hat.

"We know the staff and volunteers are working really hard to give local young people opportunities, provide a safe, fun and welcoming space plus address local antisocial behaviour."

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

