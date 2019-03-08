'Shocked' youth club wins cash donation

Amber Dymond, Julie Newham and Jo Turner at the cheque presentation for Yatton Youth Club. Picture: QCF QCF

A youth club was shocked and delighted to be rewarded with crucial funding to help it support village children.

Yatton Youth Club, which puts on events and regular activities for youngsters, has received £250 from the Quartet Community Foundation (QCF).

QCF ran a survey on health and social issues, offering respondents the chance to nominate a good cause to receive money, and Yatton's club was the lucky recipient.

Yatton Youth Club's Amber Dymond said: "It was a shock to hear we'd won the prize, we weren't expecting it at all.

"Thanks so much to Quartet Community Foundation, it really will make a difference."

Julie Newman said: "As QCF's philanthropy officer for North Somerset I was delighted when I heard Yatton Youth Club's name was the first out of the hat.

"We know the staff and volunteers are working really hard to give local young people opportunities, provide a safe, fun and welcoming space plus address local antisocial behaviour."