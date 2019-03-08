Advanced search

Mobility aid vehicle stolen from elderly man's garden

PUBLISHED: 17:24 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 15 July 2019

A quad bike mobility aid has been stolen from a home in Wrington.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A quad bike which an elderly man used to travel around in has been stolen from his rear garden.

The red TRX 350 FE5 quad bike was stolen from the man's home in Wrington on July 9 between 11am-2.15pm.

The man used the vehicle as a mobility aid and it has the registration plate KX09 JWC.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has since launched an appeal to help track down the bike.

The force would like to speak to people with CCTV, or those with phone footage, of anyone riding a quad bike like the red vehicle described.

Police are also asking people to be vigilant and would like to hear from those who have been offered a red quad bike under 'suspicious circumstances'.

People with information are being asked to call 101 and give a call handler the reference number 5219156032.

Those with information can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or can complete an online form anonymously.

