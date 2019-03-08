Groups helping disadvantaged people can earn up to £5,000

Ryan Ellis, Helen Stevens, Helen Roy, Julie Newman and Matt Croughan at the launch of the scheme. Picture: Quartet Quartet

Good causes can earn up to £5,000 to improve health, economic, social and environmental issues.

Quartet Community Foundation is giving groups the next few weeks to put together an application for potential vital cash.

To be eligible for a grant from the North Somerset Community Partnership Grant Programme the group's activity must benefit the health or wellbeing of disadvantaged people in North Somerset. The deadline to apply is June 26.

Julie Newman, Quartet's philanthropy officer, said: "I'd love to see applications from small, local groups supporting the health and wellbeing of North Somerset residents of all ages.

"This could be supporting young people to make healthy choices around food, smoking and drug misuse, reducing social isolation for older people or other wellbeing projects."

To apply for a grant of £500-5,000, visit www.quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/north-somerset-community-partnership-fund-grant