Funds of £20k available for North Somerset groups

Published: 11:42 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM September 13, 2021

A popular grant programme focused on health and wellbeing in North Somerset is now offering up to £20,000 to local good causes.

The NSCP grant programme through Quartet Community Foundation has awarded grant funding to many local groups including Friends of Grove Park, Wellspring Counselling and Mothers for Mothers.

North Somerset groups have another chance to apply for up to £20,000 each for their work improving local health and wellbeing. The deadline for applications is October 28.

More than £350,000 has been awarded to good causes in North Somerset so far this year.

Julie Newman, from Quartet Community Foundation, said: “For many local residents, North Somerset is a fantastic place to live but unfortunately many also still suffer disadvantage and poor health and wellbeing.

“This summer England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty highlighted the need to tackle poor health and lower life expectancy in seaside towns such as Weston. So we’re really pleased to have this money available to support the great work of community projects tackling these local health inequalities.

“The NSCP grant programme is proving very popular: 12 local groups received more than £190,000 in total in the previous grant round in June.

“One of these recent grants is helping Alive Activities support people with dementia, helping them to live at home longer and enjoy a better quality of life.

“Another, to South Weston Activity Network (SWAN), supported their work over the six-week school summer holidays so they could offer positive engagement, wellbeing activities and trips to local families and children.

“A third, Community Scrapstore North Somerset, used their grant to move to larger premises in Weston and expand their community activities.

“As many local groups resume their activities this autumn, we encourage them and others to apply to this fund so together we can continue to boost health and wellbeing across North Somerset.”

The fund supports voluntary and community groups and organisations which are helping people to improve their health and wellbeing.

The deadline for applications is at 2pm on October 28. For details, log on to quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/north-somerset-community-partnership-grant/