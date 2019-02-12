£170k fund to support North Somerset’s young people launched

Tens of thousands of pounds will help transform the lives of North Somerset’s younger generation thanks to a new fund.

Quartet Community Foundation (QCF) has teamed up with North Somerset Partnership to launch the North Somerset Realising Potential Fund to give grants to charitablecauses.

The fund has been launched with £170,000 in the pot, which is made up of £10,000 from an anonymous donor and two partnering organisations.

QCF’s chief executive, Sue Turner, said: “North Somerset is a great place to live but not everyone shares in the area’s prosperity.

“Recent statistics have shown nine neighbourhoods in North Somerset are among the most deprived in England – and they are all in Weston.

“There are hundreds of small, local charitable causes in North Somerset working to make sure people have a fair chance of a good life and this fund will help them support people in need today and forever.”

The fund was launched at Clevedon Hall on February 20 where a light was shone on local causes which have benefitted from Quartet funding previously, such as Vision and XTND.

Ms Turner added: “There are families struggling to cope and children living in poverty even in the most prosperous areas, and we also have some pockets of real need in our towns and villages.

“We are living longer, but unfortunately not always in good health, and there are many isolated and vulnerable people who need support as well as many dedicated carers without whom the health and care system would collapse.

“Small local organisations are often best placed to respond quickly and flexibly to these issues.

“They are just as deserving of our support as the big national charities and do not have marketing budgets or professional fundraisers to grab our attention.”

Charles Walker, chairman of North Somerset Partnership, said: “I find it shocking that in one of our communities, nine per cent of 18-24 year olds are unemployed – that is three times the national average.”

People can make a donation by contacting QCF on 01179 897700.