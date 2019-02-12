Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£170k fund to support North Somerset’s young people launched

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 February 2019

The North Somerset Realising Potential Fund was launched at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Neil Edbrooke

The North Somerset Realising Potential Fund was launched at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Neil Edbrooke

Neil Edbrooke

Tens of thousands of pounds will help transform the lives of North Somerset’s younger generation thanks to a new fund.

Quartet Community Foundation (QCF) has teamed up with North Somerset Partnership to launch the North Somerset Realising Potential Fund to give grants to charitablecauses.

The fund has been launched with £170,000 in the pot, which is made up of £10,000 from an anonymous donor and two partnering organisations.

QCF’s chief executive, Sue Turner, said: “North Somerset is a great place to live but not everyone shares in the area’s prosperity.

“Recent statistics have shown nine neighbourhoods in North Somerset are among the most deprived in England – and they are all in Weston.

“There are hundreds of small, local charitable causes in North Somerset working to make sure people have a fair chance of a good life and this fund will help them support people in need today and forever.”

The fund was launched at Clevedon Hall on February 20 where a light was shone on local causes which have benefitted from Quartet funding previously, such as Vision and XTND.

Ms Turner added: “There are families struggling to cope and children living in poverty even in the most prosperous areas, and we also have some pockets of real need in our towns and villages.

“We are living longer, but unfortunately not always in good health, and there are many isolated and vulnerable people who need support as well as many dedicated carers without whom the health and care system would collapse.

“Small local organisations are often best placed to respond quickly and flexibly to these issues.

“They are just as deserving of our support as the big national charities and do not have marketing budgets or professional fundraisers to grab our attention.”

Charles Walker, chairman of North Somerset Partnership, said: “I find it shocking that in one of our communities, nine per cent of 18-24 year olds are unemployed – that is three times the national average.”

People can make a donation by contacting QCF on 01179 897700.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

£170k fund to support North Somerset’s young people launched

The North Somerset Realising Potential Fund was launched at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Neil Edbrooke

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists