Foundation raises £1m for small causes helping communities through pandemic

The Quartet Community Foundation has raised £1million for small community causes. Picture: Quartet Community Foundation Quartet Community Foundation

The Quartet Community Foundation has raised more than £1million for the Coronavirus 2020 Response Fund.

The fund is supporting small causes across North Somerset, Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The response fund was set up in mid-March and hit the milestone figure in a matter of weeks, which the foundation says is thanks to the generosity and support of hundreds of fundraisers, donors, philanthropists and businesses in the area.

Quartet foundation chief executive Sue Turner, said: “Whether it’s taking meals to the homeless, reaching out to older people or helping learning disabled people fight isolation, people are going above and beyond in this time of crisis.”

More than £500,000 worth of grants have reached 100 causes in these communities.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/campaign/BristolCoronavirusFund








