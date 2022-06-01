North Somerset gears up for massive jubilee weekend - are you partying?

Communities across North Somerset are gearing up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week.

The extended, four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday (June 2) to Sunday (June 5), marks 70 years since The Queen came to the throne.

Cllr Steve Bridger, leader of North Somerset Council (NSC), said: "From beacons being lit at Portishead, Long Ashton and Uphill, to street parties and community events in towns and villages all over North Somerset, I’m really pleased to see so many of our communities and neighbourhoods coming together to mark this impressive milestone.

"Most importantly, it’s a wonderful opportunity for us all to reconnect with each other and see friends and neighbours we may not have had the chance to spend time with over the past two difficult years.

"I'd also like to recognise all the small, imaginative ways individuals, groups, businesses and charities across the district are supporting the Jubilee.

"I've been particularly struck by the jubilee-themed knits on Clevedon seafront, planters decked with flowers and ribbons, pictures created by local school children and all the shop window bunting and displays."

A number of road closures will be in place in different towns and villages for residents to hold street parties.

Cllr Bridger added: "If you’re organising a street party or a picnic, please do try to make it zero waste. Recycle as much as you can afterwards and think about what supplies you’ll actually need beforehand.

"For example, you could avoid single use plastic by asking people to bring their own plates and cutlery, or by borrowing extra from friends and neighbours.

"Recycling and waste collections will continue as normal during the bank holidays. Please remember to wash, squash and sort your recycling to help our crews."

Elsewhere, jubilee bunting has been going up at many North Somerset libraries to help readers mark the event.

More than 500 flags have been made by volunteers and library members thanks to a project led by Create Together, a community-based arts for health practice.

Many of the flags record memories from the past 70 years and the bunting will decorate the libraries throughout the Jubilee week and beyond.