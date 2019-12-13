New GP surgery plan halted over funding issues

An update artist's impression of the surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice Archant

Plans for a large modern GP surgery have been halted due to funding issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mendip Vale Medical Practice in January won planning permission to build a surgery in Smallway for people living in Congresbury and Yatton.

But construction work has not begun and this week the Mercury learned funding problems mean the project has been halted.

Cllr Steve Bridger, who represents Yatton on North Somerset Council, said the decision is 'extremely disappointing'.

Both villages have surgeries but neither can be expanded to accommodate more patients, yet estates of hundreds of homes are being built across the two and in Claverham.

Planning permission was secured at the second attempt by Mendip Vale. During the planning stage, doctors Sam Partridge and Andy Warinton said a new surgery was needed to attract GPs to work in the area.

While seeking planning permission, Dr Partridge also said spending a six-figure sum on revamping the surgeries 'would be money down the drain because it won't provide a building fit for the next 10 years'.

Cllr Bridger said: "Between them, these two premises have almost 40 per cent less space than they need to support the current patient lists of around 12,000 - let alone the soaring pressure from new housing in both villages.

"It is patently clear there is a disconnect between the facilities we expect the NHS to provide and the homes being built, following the permissions granted in a piecemeal fashion in 2015 and 2016.

"Local services are left underfunded and struggling to cope with the increased demand. We always seem to be playing catch up.

"Housing must be matched with improved facilities, which includes a surgery fit for purpose."

A Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) spokesman said: "We are aware plans to develop a new GP practice in the Yatton and Congresbury area have been paused while the practices consider future options.

"We are confident the facilities available at the two current practices are able to meet the needs of local patients at this time.

"We know the population of Weston is growing, and we are strengthening primary care services to meet changing needs in a sustainable way."

Mendip Vale was contacted for comment, but failed to respond before the Mercury went to press.