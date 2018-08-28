Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village hall fund boosted at race night

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 January 2019

A charity race night raising money for the Old School Rooms, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A charity race night raising money for the Old School Rooms, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Much-needed cash was raised for a community project as villagers enjoyed a night at the races.

A race night was held at Congresbury’s Old School Rooms on Saturday as revellers had a nod on the nags in a bid to raise funds for the village hall project.

Guests studied the form and wagered bets on their favourite stallions, mares, fillies and colts around the course.

Between the races, a mixture of entertainment and tasty treats were enjoyed.

The project hopes to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds which will be used to create a mixed-use hall at the recreation club in Stonewell Drive.

The hall would be available for many of the Congresbury’s community groups and sports teams to use, with its management committee hoping to make it a focal point for the area.

For more information, log on to www.congresburyvillagehall.co.uk

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston RFC vs Ivybridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proposal for A&E will enable staff to deliver 24-hour emergency care in the ‘most effective way’

Dr Martin Jones and Dr Peter Collins.

Tropicana £1m arena project takes step forward

Weston's Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Resurgent Hornets have too much for Coney Hill rivals to claim a convincing success

Hornets RFC vs Coney Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill B sink Portishead to close in on top two, while clubmates lose to champions

Uphill B team face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists