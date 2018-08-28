Village hall fund boosted at race night

A charity race night raising money for the Old School Rooms, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Much-needed cash was raised for a community project as villagers enjoyed a night at the races.

A race night was held at Congresbury’s Old School Rooms on Saturday as revellers had a nod on the nags in a bid to raise funds for the village hall project.

Guests studied the form and wagered bets on their favourite stallions, mares, fillies and colts around the course.

Between the races, a mixture of entertainment and tasty treats were enjoyed.

The project hopes to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds which will be used to create a mixed-use hall at the recreation club in Stonewell Drive.

The hall would be available for many of the Congresbury’s community groups and sports teams to use, with its management committee hoping to make it a focal point for the area.

For more information, log on to www.congresburyvillagehall.co.uk