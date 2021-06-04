Yatton singer inducted into Indie Music Hall of Fame

Published: 12:30 PM June 4, 2021 Updated: 2:42 PM June 4, 2021

Rachel Mason will become the first British artist inducted into the Indie Music Hall of Fame. - Credit: Rachel Mason

A singer-songwriter from North Somerset has been inducted into the Indie Music Hall of Fame.

Yatton's Rachel Mason-Walker was recently awarded best christian album alongside Clevedon artist, Luke Wareham for their album, Whisper - beating Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli.

An induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in September. - Credit: Rachel Mason

Six artists are inducted into the hall of fame each year with an official ceremony taking place in Los Angeles this September.

The organisers described Rachel as 'a true representation of the outstanding talent that an independent artist can possess'.

The singer said: “I am totally overwhelmed to have been chosen and to be the first British person ever to be inducted is an absolute honour.”

Rachel will become the first British musician to be inducted.

More information on the ceremony and previous hall of fame inductees can be found at www.indiemusichalloffame.com/members