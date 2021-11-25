News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston RAF Association to host Cooking with Heroes book launch

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:00 AM November 25, 2021
RAF Association HQ on Alexandra Parade

Weston RAF Association HQ, Alexandra Parade. - Credit: Google

The RAF Association in Weston will host the launch of a cookbook commemorating 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Weston author Jon Pullen will give a talk about his upcoming book Cooking With Heroes at the West Country launch December 10.

This is his third charity cookbook dedicated to veterans such as himself.

Jon recently retired as a Squadron Leader for the RAF following more than 30 years in the service.

He decided to write the cookbooks to help servicemen who had succumbed to injuries whilst on active duty.

Included in the book is a chapter dedicated to Somerset, which features a story of a local girl called Odette Sansom who joined a secret spying operation during Second World War.

Each chapter contains stories of ex-servicemen and features a recipe from their area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents
  2. 2 Christmas lights switch-on and festivities announced for Weston
  3. 3 Cider Barn licence approved
  1. 4 Tributes paid to 'bright, beautiful, gentle soul' who died after being found injured
  2. 5 Weston pub attracts crowds for Christmas light switch on
  3. 6 Radiologist claims he was 'unfairly dismissed' over exposing racism at hospital
  4. 7 Teenage girl kicked, punched and stamped on during assault in Grove Park
  5. 8 New Weston business promises to support local traders
  6. 9 North Somerset Council column: Positive news in our towns
  7. 10 WECA row resolved after mayor backs down over veto

All proceeds from the sale of books at the event will go to the Royal British Legion. 




Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address.

Avon and Somerset Police

Weston man dies after assault

Carrington Walker

person
A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address.

Avon and Somerset Police

Witnesses wanted after mother assaulted in Cheddar

Carrington Walker

person
Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health Care

Weston's 'surgery of horrors' bashed by CQC report

Carrington Walker

person
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Town Council to purchase Mercury and Times building

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon