The RAF Association in Weston will host the launch of a cookbook commemorating 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Weston author Jon Pullen will give a talk about his upcoming book Cooking With Heroes at the West Country launch December 10.

This is his third charity cookbook dedicated to veterans such as himself.

Jon recently retired as a Squadron Leader for the RAF following more than 30 years in the service.

He decided to write the cookbooks to help servicemen who had succumbed to injuries whilst on active duty.

Included in the book is a chapter dedicated to Somerset, which features a story of a local girl called Odette Sansom who joined a secret spying operation during Second World War.

Each chapter contains stories of ex-servicemen and features a recipe from their area.

All proceeds from the sale of books at the event will go to the Royal British Legion.











