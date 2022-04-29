RAF Locking ex-servicemen hold reunion at Winter Gardens
- Credit: Brian Hoile
More than 650 ex-servicemen who trained at RAF Locking in Weston held a reunion event at the Winter Gardens earlier this month.
The event, on April 9, saw members from Trade Group 3 mingle in one of the few meet-ups since leaving the camp.
Covid restrictions in 2020 forced the group to postpone meeting where memories, food and entertainment from Somerset's Six Machine was enjoyed.
Named 'TG3 Beer Call 2020', it was the second event of its type to be held in Weston, with the first in 2018 during the 100th anniversary year of the RAF.
From 1950-1999, Locking trained teams for the RAF at its Number One Radio School for ground radar and communications.
The reunion saw members who were at the school from 1967-1988.
RAF Locking closed shortly before the new millennium. The training school moved to RAF Cosford in Shropshire.
The site is now home to a new housing development named Locking Parklands, which will see more than 1,500 homes built once it is complete.