North Somerset pub nominated for national awards

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:30 AM July 13, 2022
,The Railway Inn, Yatton.

The Railway Inn, in Yatton, has been nominated twice in the Great British Pub Awards. - Credit: The Railway Inn

A popular village pub has received two nods in the finals of 'the Oscars of the pub industry'.

Yatton's Railway Inn, in Station Road, has been nominated for the Best Pub to Watch Sports and Best Sustainable Pub categories in the Great British Pub Awards.

Manager, Shannon Lambert, was delighted to hear the Railway Inn had made it through the first two rounds to become finalists.

The Railway Inn

The pub features in the best Pub to Watch Sports and Best Sustainable Pub categories. - Credit: The Railway Inn

She said: "We were in shock.

"We know that there are some incredible pubs all over Britain that would be worthy winners.

"To receive the email that we had been selected finalists for not one category, but two - what a wonderful achievement."

To skate past the first initial rounds, the Railway Inn's staff had to come together to submit answers on the pub along with pictures to back their claims of it being one of the best in the country.

Shannon added: "Our pub offers a cosy feel with a relaxing atmosphere whilst being immersed in history.

"When you walk into our pub, it is a clean and welcoming open space - everyone is welcome."

Inside The Railway Inn

Inside the pub. - Credit: The Railway Inn

The pub will have to wait until October before finding out if it has managed to win either award.

"This has only been achievable through the hard work of our dedicated staff.

"Making it to the finals is an absolute credit to our team. 

"We also have to thank our customers that continue to support us even through the tough times over the last couple of years.

"As a community, Yatton has pulled together and supported local businesses and we are thriving because of that. 

"So to our staff and our customers, thank you for everything."

The Railway Inn

The Railway Inn offers spacious outdoor seating and a play area. - Credit: The Railway Inn

The Railway Inn will be hosting plenty of events this summer including live music on July 30 from 7pm onwards.

For more information, follow The Railway Inn on Facebook.

To find out more about the Great British Pub Awards, visit www.greatbritishpubawards.co.uk


