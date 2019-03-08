PICTURES: Final September railway model show a 'success'
PUBLISHED: 06:42 21 September 2019
(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved
A model railway show in Locking Castle at the weekend was a 'success', but it will be the last September running of the event.
The event opened by the mayor on Sunday, at The Campus, in Highlands Lane, raised £3,460 for Weston Hospicecare and The Castle Kids Club.
During the show, organiser Keith Price told attendees this would be the last summer show despite years of success.
The railway show, which had been run twice a year, has raised almost £50,000 for Weston Hospicecare.
Keith said: "The show was a massive success as always.
"However, it was announced during the show that this would be the last September show.
"It has become a lot for me to take on due to my health running two charities.
"I would like to thank all the sponsors we had and everyone who came to support and help us raise money for charity."
The next model show will be on January 12.