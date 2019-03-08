Advanced search

PICTURES: Final September railway model show a 'success'

PUBLISHED: 06:42 21 September 2019

Peter West and John Langley from Somerset Railway Model club with their 00 guage. Picture: Jeremy Long

Peter West and John Langley from Somerset Railway Model club with their 00 guage. Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A model railway show in Locking Castle at the weekend was a 'success', but it will be the last September running of the event.

Andrew Hunt with a HO 35mm guage model based on Vicinal in Belgium. Picture: Jeremy LongAndrew Hunt with a HO 35mm guage model based on Vicinal in Belgium. Picture: Jeremy Long

The event opened by the mayor on Sunday, at The Campus, in Highlands Lane, raised £3,460 for Weston Hospicecare and The Castle Kids Club.

During the show, organiser Keith Price told attendees this would be the last summer show despite years of success.

The railway show, which had been run twice a year, has raised almost £50,000 for Weston Hospicecare.

Keith said: "The show was a massive success as always.

Paul Davis with his model. Picture: Jeremy LongPaul Davis with his model. Picture: Jeremy Long

"However, it was announced during the show that this would be the last September show.

"It has become a lot for me to take on due to my health running two charities.

"I would like to thank all the sponsors we had and everyone who came to support and help us raise money for charity."

The next model show will be on January 12.

