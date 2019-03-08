Advanced search

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:46 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 08 August 2019

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Archant

The sunny weather is not set to last following a Met Office warning for rain tomorrow (Friday).

A band of heavy rain, followed by heavy showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Weston-super-Mare throughout Friday.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, and fast flowing or deep floodwater which could pose a danger to life.

Train and bus services could face delays or cancellations and spray or flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions.

A further yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Saturday.

Strong winds are expected to cause disruption, particularly during the daytime.

Some coastal routes and communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

The wind could lead to a short-term loss of power, along with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

There may also be delays for large vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Outdoor events and activities could also be affected by the adverse weather conditions.

