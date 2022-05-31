News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

North Somerset village to host first open-air theatre show in decades

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 5:45 AM May 31, 2022
The Recruiting Officer

An adaptation of The Recruiting Officer will be performed on June 16. - Credit: Rain or Shine

A nationally acclaimed theatre company will hold an open-air performance in Axbridge, next month.

The Rain or Shine Production Company, which specialises in outdoor showings, presents The Recruiting Officer, a 1706 play by Irish playwright, George Farquhar.

Badgworth Schoolroom, in Axbridge, will host the show, with a portion of the profits being donated to the Schoolroom.

Rain or Shine

The play will be the first open air theatre show held in the village for decades. - Credit: Rain or Shine

Tina Salvidge, Chair of the Badgworth Schoolroom Management Committee said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Rain or Shine to Badgworth.

"This is the first time for decades that professional theatre has been staged in the village.

"It is a great partnership - a share of ticket sales will be going to help with Schoolroom improvements and running costs. But, best of all, The Recruiting Officer is one of my favourite plays."

Tickets are available on the door or in advance online via rainorshine.co.uk or by ringing Rain or Shine’s hotline on 0330 660 0541.

The play will take place at 7pm on June 16.

Rain or Shine

Tickets will be available online, over the phone and on the doors. - Credit: Rain or Shine



Theatre
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

The property, in Milton Brow, Weston, has been boarded up

Rat-infested house used for drug dealing boarded up

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV Camera

North Somerset Council

Residents fear mysterious CCTV camera is looking into homes

Carrington Walker

person
St Anne’s Church Academy pupil Bailey has signed a contract with Bristol Rovers Academy.

Non-League Football

Brilliant Bailey signs for high-flying Bristol Rovers

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Mendip Green

Education News

Weston primary school students 'heartbroken' after vandals strike

Carrington Walker

person