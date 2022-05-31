North Somerset village to host first open-air theatre show in decades

An adaptation of The Recruiting Officer will be performed on June 16. - Credit: Rain or Shine

A nationally acclaimed theatre company will hold an open-air performance in Axbridge, next month.

The Rain or Shine Production Company, which specialises in outdoor showings, presents The Recruiting Officer, a 1706 play by Irish playwright, George Farquhar.

Badgworth Schoolroom, in Axbridge, will host the show, with a portion of the profits being donated to the Schoolroom.

The play will be the first open air theatre show held in the village for decades. - Credit: Rain or Shine

Tina Salvidge, Chair of the Badgworth Schoolroom Management Committee said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Rain or Shine to Badgworth.

"This is the first time for decades that professional theatre has been staged in the village.

"It is a great partnership - a share of ticket sales will be going to help with Schoolroom improvements and running costs. But, best of all, The Recruiting Officer is one of my favourite plays."

Tickets are available on the door or in advance online via rainorshine.co.uk or by ringing Rain or Shine’s hotline on 0330 660 0541.

The play will take place at 7pm on June 16.

