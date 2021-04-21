Calls for rainbow crossing in Weston before town hosts UK Pride

Published: 4:00 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM April 21, 2021

A pedestrian crossing in the colours of the rainbow could be painted in Weston before the town hosts UK Pride in 2023.

Nearly 400 people have signed a petition calling on North Somerset Council to brighten up the High Street and “champion our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.”

It was started last month by Simon Harrison-Morse after a similar campaign in Portishead.

He wrote: “Unfortunately due to the Covid pandemic, we haven’t had the opportunity to come together as a town to celebrate so this colourful addition to our streets will be a loud positive message of inclusivity bringing us together and brightening up our town after such a gloomy year.

“Weston will be the host of the UK Pride event in 2023, so let’s get a rainbow crossing ready for the biggest LGBTQ+ party Weston has ever had.”

He said the ideal location for the crossing would be in High Street leading towards Grove Park as it is central, visible and on the Pride march route.

“It will be walked by hundreds of people everyday, reminding everyone that there is no place for hate in our beautiful town,” said Mr Harrison-Morse, but added that he was open to other options.

UK Pride was due to be held in Weston this year but was postponed to 2022 due to Covid-19 and then pushed back again to 2023. The town is holding a virtual Pride event on July 3 and 4.

Councillor Catherine Gibbon’s who presented the petition at the full council meeting on April 20, said the crossing would send a message of inclusivity and cheer the place up. The petition was referred to the executive.

Rainbow crossings have been installed across the world. The UK’s first two permanent rainbow ones were installed in Lambeth.

Cllr Huw James has launched a campaign to have one in Portishead.