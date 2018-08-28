Theatre group looking to recruit new members

Re:ACT is looking for new members. Picture: Re:ACT Archant

Seven performers are being sought by a Somerset theatre group.

Re:ACT, which has classes in Weston-super-Mare, Burnham-on-Sea and Clevedon, is looking to recruit pupils aged five to 19 and offers song, dance, drama, acting classes, dance classes and private singing tuition.

Sessions are led by qualified and trained tutors who help to build confidence, increase interpersonal skills and create team players.

Re:ACT performed Snow White and West Side Story to audiences across the district last year and has links with The Tileyard Recording Studios in London and qualifications for those who wish to take their studies further in all aspects of musical theatre.

Director of Re:ACT Natalia Barrett said: “We only have seven spaces left across our whole school and have key links and opportunities with established organisations.”

For more information contact Natalia on info@reacttheatre.co.uk