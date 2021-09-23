News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Tropicana to host home-grown original production

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM September 23, 2021    Updated: 3:20 PM September 23, 2021
Re:ACT is looking for new members. Picture: Re:ACT

Re:ACT will stage Heroes of our Time at the Trop later this year. - Credit: Re:ACT

Weston's Tropicana will host an original theatre production created by North Somerset production school, re:ACT next month.

The group provides an outlet for young people across the South West to learn and perform theatre and will premier its Heroes of our Time show.

Set in the year 2071, the show tells a familiarly foreboding tale in which the country's capital 'is dominated by unbreathable air, glass, rubble and the whistling of the wind. Underground, the people have turned against each other; each tube station marks violently eld territory'.

A spokesman for the group said: "The production has taken inspiration from classical literature such as The Tempest, Lord of the Flies and 1984 - using traverse and promenade staging to explore how climate change will shape the future of our world if we do not act now."

Heroes Of Our Time will be performed on November 13 both indoors and outdoors, audience members should prepare for either setting.

For more information on the show and how to buy tickets, visit www.facebook.com/events/484061726304674

Tropicana
Theatre
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rock Salt

New restaurant named Hospitality Hero by Mercury readers

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
In Memoriam

Coronavirus

Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Chestnut Park Primary School officially opened on September 17.

New school welcomes its first pupils

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran will perform in stadiums across the UK in 2022.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran announces huge UK tour

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon