Tropicana to host home-grown original production

Published: 11:30 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM September 23, 2021

Re:ACT will stage Heroes of our Time at the Trop later this year. - Credit: Re:ACT

Weston's Tropicana will host an original theatre production created by North Somerset production school, re:ACT next month.

The group provides an outlet for young people across the South West to learn and perform theatre and will premier its Heroes of our Time show.

Set in the year 2071, the show tells a familiarly foreboding tale in which the country's capital 'is dominated by unbreathable air, glass, rubble and the whistling of the wind. Underground, the people have turned against each other; each tube station marks violently eld territory'.

A spokesman for the group said: "The production has taken inspiration from classical literature such as The Tempest, Lord of the Flies and 1984 - using traverse and promenade staging to explore how climate change will shape the future of our world if we do not act now."

Heroes Of Our Time will be performed on November 13 both indoors and outdoors, audience members should prepare for either setting.

For more information on the show and how to buy tickets, visit www.facebook.com/events/484061726304674