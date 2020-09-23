Village shop gets funding to transform its facilities

A sustainable village shop launched during lockdown has exceeded its Crowdfunder target, which will enable it to transform its space.

The current space at Re:Store Congresbury.

Re:Store Congresbury was launched at Congar’s Café, in Broad Street, in May by Claire Jones and Jo Underwood to bring sustainable shopping to the village.

The shop space and range of products has grown to include refillable cleaning products, refill foods and a wide selection of plastic-free toiletries and gifts.

The duo applied for the NatWest’s Back Her Business scheme, set up to help women start up businesses.

Claire added: “It’s now time to move to the next phase. We are transforming a dedicated space in our base in Congars Café into our new shop space.

“These funds mean we can invest in equipment, fixtures and fittings such as gravity dispensers to help us to fulfil the vision we have for the shop.

“We can now become a sustainable shopping destination for the local community where customers can come in safely, self-serve and enjoy the refill experience.”

Jo added: “We’re so grateful - the support has been amazing. We originally set out to raise £1,500 but with the £750 pledged by NatWest Back Her Business and the incredible generosity of our supporters we’ve hit our stretch target of £2,500.

“Thank you so much to the support of friends, family, customers and Natwest.”

Re:Store Congresbury is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 8am to noon, with extended opening hours coming soo.

Orders can be placed online for local bike delivery or collection.