Advanced search

Village shop gets funding to transform its facilities

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 September 2020

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Archant

A sustainable village shop launched during lockdown has exceeded its Crowdfunder target, which will enable it to transform its space.

The current space at Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store CongresburyThe current space at Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Re:Store Congresbury was launched at Congar’s Café, in Broad Street, in May by Claire Jones and Jo Underwood to bring sustainable shopping to the village.

The shop space and range of products has grown to include refillable cleaning products, refill foods and a wide selection of plastic-free toiletries and gifts.

The duo applied for the NatWest’s Back Her Business scheme, set up to help women start up businesses.

Claire added: “It’s now time to move to the next phase. We are transforming a dedicated space in our base in Congars Café into our new shop space.

“These funds mean we can invest in equipment, fixtures and fittings such as gravity dispensers to help us to fulfil the vision we have for the shop.

“We can now become a sustainable shopping destination for the local community where customers can come in safely, self-serve and enjoy the refill experience.”

Jo added: “We’re so grateful - the support has been amazing. We originally set out to raise £1,500 but with the £750 pledged by NatWest Back Her Business and the incredible generosity of our supporters we’ve hit our stretch target of £2,500.

“Thank you so much to the support of friends, family, customers and Natwest.”

Re:Store Congresbury is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 8am to noon, with extended opening hours coming soo.

Orders can be placed online for local bike delivery or collection.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset latest - Reaction to the day one Eddie Byrom half century

Somerset's Eddie Byrom in action during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Village shop gets funding to transform its facilities

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Businesses legally required to enforce new NHS app

Social distanced seating has been in place in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Byrom half-century lifts Somerset at Lord’s

Somerset's Eddie Byrom in action during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Weston manager Bartlett ‘pleased’ with big win in FA Cup at Cowes Sports

Weston celebrate scoring one of their five goals at Cowes Sports in the FA Cup. Picture: Will.T.Photography