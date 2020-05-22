Lockdown musical needs funding

Re:ACT Not for publication

Members of a theatre group are fundraising to stage a musical.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A selection of the Re:ACT team have written a musical while in lockdown in response to the rise of domestic abuse cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team of five women, all under the age of 30, have created a fully scripted and orchestrated musical to engage, educate, and entertain.

Their aim is to draw audiences in with humour and charm, but to leave with a clear message.

The group needs to raise £5,000 for the first stage of the project, to record an original cast album.

They also intend to donate 50 per cent of album profits to domestic abuse charity, Refuge, along with retaining a role in the production, specifically for a drama graduate.

To donate money, log on to natwestbackherbusiness.co.uk/blackwidowsmusical