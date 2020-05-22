Lockdown musical needs funding

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 May 2020

Members of a theatre group are fundraising to stage a musical.

A selection of the Re:ACT team have written a musical while in lockdown in response to the rise of domestic abuse cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team of five women, all under the age of 30, have created a fully scripted and orchestrated musical to engage, educate, and entertain.

Their aim is to draw audiences in with humour and charm, but to leave with a clear message.

The group needs to raise £5,000 for the first stage of the project, to record an original cast album.

They also intend to donate 50 per cent of album profits to domestic abuse charity, Refuge, along with retaining a role in the production, specifically for a drama graduate.

To donate money, log on to natwestbackherbusiness.co.uk/blackwidowsmusical

Number of abandoned trolleys removed from footpaths

Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly with Morrisons' trolleys that have been dumped in the Weston Village area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Warning to Somerset businesses over increased risk of Legionnaires disease

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Readers discuss Council plans to ease Covid restrictions

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic stars in Netflix series The Big Flower Fight

Best friends Andi Strachan and Helen Lockwood feature in new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Picture: Andi Strachan

