Advanced search

Readers discuss council's vision for the high street

PUBLISHED: 16:09 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 24 November 2019

Weston High Street

Weston High Street

Archant

Readers discussed North Somerset Council's announcement that it is working on a 'new vision' for Weston's high street.

Turner Works has been commissioned to work with the community and help the council shape a new set of priorities and projects that reflect the modern retail climate.

The new vision identifies economic opportunities driving forward an ambitious town centre plan, encouraging footfall inland from the seafront, challenging Weston's seasonality and enhancing the experience for visitors and the local community.

North Somerset Council will also be working closely with landlords to bring empty shops back into use, supporting new businesses and encouraging footfall into the town centre.

Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: "People want more than just retail when they go shopping, they want an experience.

"High streets are changing and we must learn to keep pace with this.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Fiona Steven said: "Quality over quantity would be a good starting point. Some decent high street shops would be very welcome rather than the cheap and naff offerings that currently prevail.

"The town is severely lacking in cultural experiences too. I would much prefer to shop and get my entertainment locally rather than travel further a field to Bristol and Bath but the limited choice and the anti-social behaviour leads me and many others to seek out our requirements elsewhere."

Christine Clarke added: "I went to Liverpool recently and was surprised at how vibrant it was. What I noticed was that they had a lot of good quality accommodation in town with lots of restaurants, cafés and local type shops and with that came a buzz and footfall which encouraged other shops.

"There was also good quality exhibitions. Just shops is not the answer"

Stephen Barrie Watters commented: "We need a trip into town to be more of a social event than just for shopping. The plan to hand over some of the empty shops to local creatives is a good start but more will need to be done so people go home with a smile on their face thinking they have had a fun time."

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Readers discuss council’s vision for the high street

Weston High Street

Win tickets to Roy Orbison tribute concert in Weston

The Roy Orbison story concert will be performed in Weston next year.Picture: Weston Playhouse Theatre

Weston Town Council paid £25k by housing developers to cope with new homes

Domestic abuse group set up in Weston to help victims from LGBTQ+ community

Steve Mellor who has started a new domestic abuse awareness group. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists