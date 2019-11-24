Readers discuss council's vision for the high street

Readers discussed North Somerset Council's announcement that it is working on a 'new vision' for Weston's high street.

Turner Works has been commissioned to work with the community and help the council shape a new set of priorities and projects that reflect the modern retail climate.

The new vision identifies economic opportunities driving forward an ambitious town centre plan, encouraging footfall inland from the seafront, challenging Weston's seasonality and enhancing the experience for visitors and the local community.

North Somerset Council will also be working closely with landlords to bring empty shops back into use, supporting new businesses and encouraging footfall into the town centre.

Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: "People want more than just retail when they go shopping, they want an experience.

"High streets are changing and we must learn to keep pace with this.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Fiona Steven said: "Quality over quantity would be a good starting point. Some decent high street shops would be very welcome rather than the cheap and naff offerings that currently prevail.

"The town is severely lacking in cultural experiences too. I would much prefer to shop and get my entertainment locally rather than travel further a field to Bristol and Bath but the limited choice and the anti-social behaviour leads me and many others to seek out our requirements elsewhere."

Christine Clarke added: "I went to Liverpool recently and was surprised at how vibrant it was. What I noticed was that they had a lot of good quality accommodation in town with lots of restaurants, cafés and local type shops and with that came a buzz and footfall which encouraged other shops.

"There was also good quality exhibitions. Just shops is not the answer"

Stephen Barrie Watters commented: "We need a trip into town to be more of a social event than just for shopping. The plan to hand over some of the empty shops to local creatives is a good start but more will need to be done so people go home with a smile on their face thinking they have had a fun time."