Readers react to the council’s Birnbeck pier repair plans

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 31 March 2019

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Archant

Readers have had their say on the possibility Birnbeck Pier might finally be repaired.

North Somerset Council, working with Historic England, is to prepare a repairs notice to the private owner of Birnbeck Pier, CNM Estates.

The authority has ‘exhausted all options’ with the site and will issue the repairs notice ‘imminently’.

A council spokesman confirmed to the Weston Mercury it will be asking CNM chairman Wahid Samady to restore the pier structure ‘to the condition it was in the early 1980s’.

They added: “A repairs notice is a swift and effective tool for alerting a proprietor of their statutory duties to repair and maintain the property they own.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Tony Oates said: “Don’t hold your breath.

Gareth Saunders added: “It is a waste of time, money and words issuing a notice, nothing will be done by the owners.”

Andrew John Harvey commented: “By repaired I assume this means made safe?

“To actually repair and fully reinstate is a case of rebuilding, a big difference.

“I note the council state it wishes it to return to the state it was in during the 1980s.

“It was safe, but still very dilapidated with unusable buildings – it just wasn’t crumbling into the sea.

“The request to be return it to a structurally safe state and ensure no further dilapidation occurs is entirely reasonable and should have be done in any case.”

Charlotte Langley said: “I really hope this happens and the pier is repaired.

“Please don’t let it wash away in to the sea.”

Lyn Gleed commented: “Hasn’t it got beyond repair by now?

“What a waste of time, just knock the eyesore down.”

