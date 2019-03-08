Student flats project for Weston town centre a 'brilliant idea'

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green RussGreen

Readers discussed news a former office building in Weston town centre is set to be converted into student accommodation as part of a scheme costing more than £2million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parkside House, in Grove Road, will be Weston's largest student accommodation project providing a temporary home for students attending courses at University Centre Weston.

The former HMRC building was acquired by student accommodation specialists, DPL Partnership and West End Investments, for £2.5million.

The building, which has been vacant for several years, will be extended, and have an extra floor added.

It will be converted into 109 student bed spaces including five studio apartments, 15 two-bed studio apartments, as well as cluster accommodation.

It will also include facilities for students such as laundry and study rooms, a gym and dance studio.

The finished complex will be overseen by a residential warden.

Planning permission for the scheme was secured earlier this year, and is scheduled to be ready for occupation by September 2020.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Annie Higgs said: "I think its a brilliant idea for students to have their own purpose build accommodation.

"It will keep the rest of our housing stock for Weston people.

"This will help stop developers simply buying up properties to turn into student houses."

Dave Townsend added: "I have no problem at all with the provision of student accommodation, as long as a sensible price is paid for the building and not a peppercorn amount as happened with the Winter Gardens."

Peter Davis said: "There's nothing wrong with students as they will become good earners later on - then they may even settle and spend that money in the region."

John Cadwallader added: "Developing this site is much better than being left to rot.

"But our university college seems to be developing a very healthy property portfolio, and, hopefully, just like other developers, they're required to contribute to council coffers."

Ricki Burrows joked: "It was either that or watch it mysteriously combust one evening."

Lester Solway objected: "No the college has too much already."