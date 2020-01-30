Readers debate council's revised parking strategy

Readers discussed North Somerset council's revised parking scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposed changes in Weston include a 50p increase to the four-hour rate for seafront parking during the winter, an extension of the early-bird discount at Carlton Street car park aimed at attracting more use at times when there is spare capacity, and reduced first-hour fees for short-stay car parks in the town centre from £1.30 to £1.

Deputy leader Mike Bell said the proposals 'haven't been plucked from the air'.

Cllr Bell said: "Weston has been talking about charges for a long time and the need to review the scheme and for balance across the district is important.

"There are all kinds of different users and there is real pressure to balance the different needs of drivers.

"On-street parking is the most controversial topic for Weston and other towns in North Somerset, so we have to get it right.

"These proposals haven't been plucked from the air, it's not going to be perfect."

Revised plans include reduced costs for residents' permits in the town centre and adjusted hours for the morning exemption to 9-11am, while evening charges in Marine Parade could be removed.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Simon Bond said: "So does this mean the roads in Weston will now be sorted as they are shocking, does it also allow for a nicer traffic warden and training for them to deal with the public.

"Businesses which need to park in town to work should also have some slack given to them."

Lee Bodger jibbed: "Aww what a shame, I thought mark would be more for the people of Weston.

"The reason most parking is occupied by staff and residents in town is because those staff are needed to keep the quiet half empty high street open with no customers."

Eps Dan added: "I'm alright jack. You want to cut carbon when Weston is bumper to bumper as you can't park on the sea front in the summer.

"You hold a bike race every year with a massive carbon out put with 1,000s of cars travelling to the event.

"Your a complete b******. but as long as you're OK sod the locals."

Sue Hill said: "Most smart towns create a park and ride system.

"Weston can't cope with so many cars - even in the 1900s, Weston was capable of running trams.

"Our council is too busy ruining landmarks and wasting our money on buying shopping centres and making it impossible to run profitable businesses.

"It's sad to see how the town is failing."