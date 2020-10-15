Reader photos of Weston’s views and sunsets
PUBLISHED: 18:46 15 October 2020
Archant
Keen photographers have been busy snapping atmospheric pictures around Weston.
Here is a selection of photos submitted to iwitness24 this week.
Ben Nicholas, shared his morning’s view of what he describes as getting up to ‘a perfect rainbow outside’.
Derek Hitchins captured some wonderful sunset pictures that he describes as breathtaking. He said: “Last night’s sunset (October 11) was a truly awesome sight to behold, with brilliant colour and shifting patterns, shown here in sequence over a span of only 18 minutes. Breathtaking.”
Roger Fry, took a stroll along the water’s edge to capture a picturesque scene of the bay.
He also submitted a picture of a beautiful evening at Madeira Cove.
