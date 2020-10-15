Advanced search

Reader photos of Weston’s views and sunsets

PUBLISHED: 18:46 15 October 2020

Waking up to find

Waking up to find "a perfect rainbow outside."

Archant

Keen photographers have been busy snapping atmospheric pictures around Weston.

"Breathtaking" sunset

Here is a selection of photos submitted to iwitness24 this week.

Ben Nicholas, shared his morning’s view of what he describes as getting up to ‘a perfect rainbow outside’.

Derek Hitchins captured some wonderful sunset pictures that he describes as breathtaking. He said: “Last night’s sunset (October 11) was a truly awesome sight to behold, with brilliant colour and shifting patterns, shown here in sequence over a span of only 18 minutes. Breathtaking.”

Roger Fry, took a stroll along the water’s edge to capture a picturesque scene of the bay.

Beautiful sunset sky above WestonBeautiful sunset sky above Weston

He also submitted a picture of a beautiful evening at Madeira Cove.

To submit your pictures and have the chance to see them featured in the paper, log on to iwitness24.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wedmore golfers enjoy major competitions

Martin Peakman celebrated his Seniors' Captain Day at Wedmore Golf Club

From non-league to Premier League: The rise of Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Joe Gomez (left) during the Premier League match at Villa Park.

Mawford makes his mark on return to Cheddar to help ensure progress in FA Vase

Jake Mawford played four games and scored one goal in his first spell with Cheddar during the 2017-18 season. Picture: Archant.

Wrington Redhill fight back to pick up win in seven-goal thriller at Timsbury Athletic

Rory Thomas, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and George Fake celebrate Sam Parkinsons opener. Picture: John Newport

Too hot to handle – Burns regains championship lead with best weekend at Croft

Will Burns celebrates his best ever weekend after picking up two wins and one second placed finish at Croft. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography